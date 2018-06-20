Pope Francis has called w Trump‘s “zero tolerance” policy that leads to the separation of migrant children from their parents at the US-Mexico border “immoral”.

“Populism is not the solution” to America’s immigration crisis, the pontiff said.

Francis made the comments in an interview with Reuters.

It comes as Republicans in Congress scramble to include a solution to the separations crisis as part of broader immigration reform.

Donald Trump has defended the policy as necessary and the fault of his political opponents, who he claimed wanted “illegal immigrants, no matter how bad they may be, to pour into and infest our country, like [the gang] MS-13”.