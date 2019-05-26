<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Pope Francis likened having an abortion to hiring a “hitman” while speaking at the “Yes to Life” anti-abortion conference in Rome Saturday.

The Pontiff stated that abortion was never acceptable — not even in instances when fetuses are seriously ill — and urged doctors to support women to complete all pregnancies.

“Is it licit to eliminate a human life to solve a problem?…Is it licit to hire a hitman to solve a problem?” the Pope asked members of the audience.

“It is not lawful. Never, ever eliminate a human life or hire a hitman to solve a problem,” he added.

According to the Vatican, about 400 people from 70 countries attended the Vatican-sponsored conference, representing bishops’ conferences, dioceses and doctors.

Speaking at the international conference, the Pope also criticized the “dominant culture” of today which he said promotes “fear and hostility towards disability” in children, and the subsequent choice of abortion.

“No human being can ever be incompatible with life, not for his age, nor for his health conditions, nor for the quality of his existence,” the Pope asserted.

“Every child which arrives in a woman’s womb is a gift,” he added, noting that they all change the “history of a family.”