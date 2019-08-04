Pope Francis celebrates from the balcony of St Peter's basilica during the traditional Urbi et Orbi Christmas message to the city and the world, on December 25, 2018 at St Peter's square in Vatican. ANGELO CARCONI - EPA
European Photopress Agency

Pope Francis on Sunday condemned attacks on “defenceless people” in a spate of gun violence in three American states, including one that killed 20 people in a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas.

Speaking to thousands of pilgrims and tourists in St. Peter’s Square for his Sunday message and blessing, Francis said he was spiritually close to the victims, the wounded and the families affected by attacks he said had “bloodied Texas, California and Ohio”.

Francis said all three attacks targeted “defenceless people”.

He mentioned the Texas shooting as well as another last week at a food festival in California where three people were killed, and a third in Dayton, Ohio, where 10 people were killed early on Sunday..

Francis, who in the past criticised the gun manufacturing industry, then led the crowd in reciting a Hail Mary for the victims.

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories