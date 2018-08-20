Pope Francis condemned Monday the “atrocities” of clerical child sex abuse revealed by a far-reaching US report issued last week.

“In recent days, a report was made public which detailed the experiences of at least a thousand survivors,” Pope Francis said in a letter made public by the Vatican.

“We have realised that these wounds never disappear and that they require us forcefully to condemn these atrocities and join forces in uprooting this culture of death,” he added.