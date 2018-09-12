Jose Ronaldo Ribeiro

Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of a Brazilian bishop, the Vatican said Wednesday, after reports of his arrest for allegedly stealing $600,000 of church funds.

Monsignor Jose Ronaldo Ribeiro had been bishop of Formosa since 2014 when he was detained in March.

Local media said the 61-year-old allegedly spent some of the stolen collection and donation money to buy a gambling establishment and a cattle farm.

Six other priests were arrested around the same time for corruption and criminal association in Formosa, 80 kilometres (50 miles) from the capital Brasilia.

