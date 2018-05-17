Police in central Vietnam busted an illegal wildlife smuggling ring, confiscating 13 endangered king cobras and 47 turtles in the operation, state media reported on Thursday.

“Officers raided the house of Pham Thi Thuan in Quang Nam on Wednesday,’’ the Tuoi Tre newspaper reported.

The harvesting of most wildlife in Vietnam is illegal.

Rare animals, including cobras, can be highly valued as they are thought by some to have medicinal properties.

Some endangered turtles, such as the 10 soft-shelled turtles confiscated, are considered a delicacy.

Police had been monitoring Thuan’s residence since May after her neighbours reported the presence of the strange animals.

An unspecified number of Thuan’s collaborators were also apprehended and the investigation remains ongoing.