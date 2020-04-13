<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Many countries across the globe are observing lockdown in a bid to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The pandemic that has left several thousand dead and many more infected has been a cause of concerns for authorities all over the world.

India is one of such countries and a nationwide lockdown was imposed near the end of March, with residents permitted to leave their homes only for essential services such as buying groceries and medicine.

Ten foreigners were forced to repent by writing “I am so sorry” 500 times after they broke the coronavirus lockdown in an Indian town.

The travellers from Israel, Mexico, Australia and Austria were caught taking a walk in Rishikesh, a town made famous by the Beatles.

The Beatles sought spirituality at an Ashram in 1968.

According to a local police officer Vinod Sharma, the offending tourists were each made to write “I did not follow the rules of lockdown so I am so sorry” 500 times.





More than 700 foreign tourists from the United States, Australia, Mexico and Israel staying in the area had flouted the lockdown rules, Mr Sharma said, adding the unusual punishment was handed out to teach them a lesson.

Police said they would direct hotels in the area to allow foreign guests to step out only if accompanied by local helpers.

Establishments that did not follow the order could face legal action, Sharma said.

Police have come up with unusual methods to encourage people to stay home to halt the spread of the deadly disease, including wearing coronavirus-shaped helmets.

In similar news, the police on Sunday said they arrested nine people violating the lockdown after an officer’s hand was chopped off in northern Punjab state’s Patiala district.

The group were stopped in a vehicle at a checkpoint ad refused to turn back as ordered.

A clash ensued and one of the group pulled out a sword, slicing off a policeman’s hand. Six more officers were injured in the attack, police said.