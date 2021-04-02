Police officer killed and suspect shot dead after vehicle attack at US Capitol





The person who rammed a car into a barricaded checkpoint outside the US Capitol on Friday was shot by Capitol Police officers and killed, according to Yogananda Pittman, the acting Capitol police chief.

One officer was killed in the attack and another has been hospitalized, according to Pittman at a press conference Friday afternoon.

The suspect “exited the car with a knife in hand,” Pittman said, before one of the officers opened fire.

The Capitol was placed on lockdown on Friday afternoon and Capitol Police sent out an alert notifying those in the complex that they should remain indoors because of an “external security threat.”





Early videos showed a heavy police response outside of the Capitol, including a helicopter landing on the premises. The National Guard was also deployed around the US Capitol in the aftermath of the incident.

Witnesses reported a car crashed into a barrier outside of the Capitol shortly after 1 p.m. local time.

A pair of stretchers were also seen by a reporter as first responders arrived on the scene.

Neither the House nor Senate were in session on Friday.

Friday’s incident comes less than three months after hundreds of former President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol to interrupt a joint session of Congress that was underway to finalize President Joe Biden’s win. At least five people, including a Capitol Police officer, died during the violent insurrection.