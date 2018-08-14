The police on Tuesday charged a father from the eastern German state of Thuringia with sexually abusing his daughters 800 times during a span of six years.

A spokesman for the police confirmed that the public prosecutor in the town of Muehlhausen has brought the charges against the 43-year-old man.

The man is accused of repeatedly abusing his two daughters, now aged 12 and 14, between 2012 and 2018.

The younger daughter is believed to have revealed the abuse to her mother in March.

The mother then involved the police.

The man was arrested at his workplace shortly afterwards and is currently in pre-trial custody.

The public prosecutor said the man has largely admitted the charges, but denies acting violently.

Investigators are assuming one or two cases of abuse per week performed on or in front of the girls.

The mother says she did not notice anything about the attacks.