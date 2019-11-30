<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Two victims of a knife attack at London Bridge have died, police have confirmed.

Three others have been injured and are currently being treated in hospital.

A man was also shot dead by police near London Bridge and a “number of” people have been stabbed in what Scotland Yard declared as a terror incident on Friday afternoon.

Heroic civilians helped grapple the suspected knifeman to the ground and disarm him before specialist officers arrived at the scene.

The attacker was known to the police and had connections to terror groups, a security source told PA news agency.

He is believed to have been wearing an electronic tag and had recently been released from prison for terrorist offences, The Times reported.

The incident is believed to have started during a conference at Fishmonger’s Hall, on the north side of the bridge, which was being held by to celebrate an initiative run by Cambridge University and was attended by students, academics, and alumni.

The area surrounding Borough Market was evacuated and London Bridge was closed to traffic and pedestrians, with trains not stopping at the station. The station has since reopened.

A large cordon remains in place around the site of the incident, and City of London police have confirmed that additional police will patrol the area over the weekend in order to reassure members of the public.