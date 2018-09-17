Seven police officers were injured Monday in clashes with ultranationalists who were protesting a decision by the authorities to extradite a Russian citizen wanted by Moscow as a suspected Islamic State fighter, Kiev police said.

Dozens of protesters, mostly from Ukraine’s far-right groups, blocked the entrance to the building of the prosecutor general’s office with a trash can and set it on fire.

They then tried to storm the building, demanding the dismissal of the deputy prosecutor general who signed the permission to extradite Timur Tumgoyev, an AFP correspondent said.

Protesters used stones and pepper spray to enter the building but were pushed back by the law enforcement officers.

“Seven police officers were injured,” police said.

Tumgoyev, an ethnic Ingush from the Russian Caucasus region, fought on the side of the Ukrainian government against Russia-backed rebels in the east of the country since November 2017, his fellow soldiers say.

Ukrainian authorities have no offical confirmation of his activities.

Tumgoyev is wanted by Russia as a militant of the IS jihadist group.

He had asked for refugee status in Ukraine two times, but his requests were turned down.

More than 10,000 people have been killed since the rebel insurgency broke out in the eastern Donetsk and Lugansk regions in April 2014 following Russia’s annexation of Crimea from Ukraine.

Kiev and its Western allies accuse Russia of funnelling troops and arms across the border. Moscow denies the claims.