A family of six, including two young girls, were responsible for Islamic State-claimed suicide attacks that killed at least 11 and injured dozens during Sunday church services in Indonesia, national police chief Tito Karnavian said.

The family — a mother and father, two daughters aged 9 and 12, and two sons aged 16 and 18 — were linked to local extremist network Jamaah Ansharut Daulah, which supports IS, Karnavian said.

Indonesian president Joko Widodo slammed the attacks, telling reporters: “We must unite against terrorism.”

“The state will not tolerate this act of cowardice,” he added.