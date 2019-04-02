<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Grammy-nominated rapper and activist, Nipsey Hussle’s shooter has been identified as a member of his set “Rollin 60’s Crips.” The shooter was identified as Eric Holder aka “Shitty Cuz”.

This is according to a Los Angeles Times report published on Tuesday.

Shitty Cuz’s Soundcloud account has also revealed that he is an aspiring rapper.

The Los Angeles police said the shooter got into a dispute with the rapper before the shooting.

Nipsey had asked him to leave his property due to prior conflict of him snitching, but he felt disrespected so he came back to do the shooting. The L.A police have already declared him wanted.

The late rapper, whose real name is Ermias Asghedom, was killed outside the clothing store he owned in Crenshaw. The gunman opened fire at close range then jumped into a getaway car.

As soon as the news broke, fans gathered there and continued to show support on Monday.

Meanwhile, a vigil, held on Monday night for the rapper outside the store where he was shot, turned violent, with several people injured.

Paramedics worked frantically to keep the rapper alive on Sunday after they were called to the scene following the shooting.

Just before he was killed, the rapper tweeted Sunday morning, “Having strong enemies is a blessing.”

The shooting came a day before Hussle was scheduled to meet with LAPD Chief Michel Moore and Police Commissioner Steve Soboroff “to talk about ways he could help stop gang violence and help us help kids,” Soboroff said.