The suspected leader of an al Qaeda terror group in Iraq has been arrested in Phoenix, Arizona, US authorities have said.

Ali Yousif Ahmed al Nouri is wanted in the Middle Eastern country, accused of killing two Iraqi police officers in 2006.

The 42-year-old was the leader of an al Qaeda group in the city of Fallujah which planned operations targeting police, according to the Iraqi government.

An Iraqi judge had issued a warrant for al Nouri’s arrest and the government there issued an extradition request to the US justice department.





US magistrate Judge John Z Boyle then issued a warrant on 29 August.

Al Nouri was arrested on Thursday in Phoenix by the FBI, Homeland Security Investigations and the US Marshals Service.

He and other alleged members of the al Qaeda group are accused of shooting and killing two members of the Fallujah Police Directorate, including a first lieutenant in June 2006, and a police officer in October 2006.