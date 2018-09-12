A Nigerian man, Alex Jude Akpan, 24, has been arrested and will be charged to a Houston court for tampering with evidence after the body of a strangled woman was found in the recycling bin in his bedroom.

Akpan will likely face a murder charge over the death of the woman, who has not yet been identified, reports ABC13.

Court documents state that his mother found a woman’s body inside a green recycling bin in his room.

Investigators tried to interview Akpan, but he requested an attorney.

The Harris County Medical Examiner said the woman was found dead on September 5 in his home at 9600 block of Wellsworth Drive, Houston.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the residents of the home said they do not know who the woman is.

Akpan has been released on bail but the Harris County District Attorney’s Office is asking for a higher bail stating that he could be charged with murder.

The Harris County medical examiner’s office is asking for the public’s help to learn who the woman was.

The deceased is described as a young black woman, 5’6″ in height, weighing about 73kg, with short to medium length black hair.

She had single ear piercings with a large yellow metal hoop earrings. She was wearing a striped t-shirt with the words ‘NYC Classic’ and olive green pants labelled as being from “Forever 21.”

A gray Hanes brand zipper hooded sweatshirt (size small) was tied around her waist.

She was found without shoes or socks.