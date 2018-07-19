The Police in southwest China’s Chongqing Municipality have arrested 129 suspects for organising online gambling, local police said on Thursday.

Police in Jiulongpo District confiscated 69 computers and 265 mobile phones and froze more than four million yuan (around 595,000 dollars) involved in the case.

More than 300 police raided the headquarters of the gambling ring in a coordinated operation.

A two-month investigation found the suspects were running a gambling website and using several social media apps to attract gamblers to the site.

Organising and participating in gambling is illegal in China, except in the special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macau.