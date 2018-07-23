An American Airlines plane with International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde on board made an emergency landing in the Argentine airport on Sunday due to malfunction, local media reported.

According to the Clarin newspaper, the plane took off for the U. S. at 8.55 p.m. local time (23.55 GMT) from Buenos Aires’ Ezeiza airport.

According to the newspaper’s source, the aircraft experienced pressurization system malfunction, yet later it became known that it was fuel leak that forced the plane to return to the Argentine airport for an emergency landing.

Christine Lagarde was in Argentina over the weekend for the G20 meeting of finance ministers.