Pink Taco founder Harry Morton died after a heart attack brought on by several blockages in his arteries, according to report.

The family’s spokesperson says the L.A. County Coroner found the 38-year-old restaurateur was suffering from coronary artery disease and also had a “mildly enlarged heart.”

The family says another doctor confirmed for them that Harry had calcification in 3 of his main arteries which caused a sudden cardiac arrest.

The Coroner’s Office is still conducting further testing on Harry’s other organs and will issue the official cause of death once those are completed.

The family says a memorial service will be held this coming Saturday to celebrate Harry’s life.

Harry Morton was an American restaurateur and founder of the restaurant chain Pink Taco. Morton was a past owner of the nightclub The Viper Room

Morton was the son of Peter Morton, co-founder of the restaurant chain Hard Rock Cafe, and the grandson of Arnie Morton, founder of the restaurant chain Morton’s The Steakhouse.

His mother is Paulene Stone, who is from a previous relationship also the mother of Domino Harvey.

Harry Morton died at age 38.