A small aircraft crashed in Turkey’s South-Eastern Adiyaman Province on Wednesday, killing its pilot, according to state-run Anadolu news agency.

The plane, which belonged to Gaziantep University, crashed around 0600 GMT in a field in Adiyaman, shortly after it took off from the neighbouring province of Gaziantep.

The pilot trainee from Gaziantep University died on the scene, according to the report.

The reason for the crash was not immediately known.

Anadolu showed footage of rescue teams putting out a fire at the wreckage.