South Korea’s SolGent has secured an order to supply a U.S. government agency with an additional 7,500 kits which can each perform 100 coronavirus tests, the CEO of the biotech firm told Reuters.

The Philippine health ministry on Thursday reported 13 new coronavirus deaths and 207 additional infections.


In a bulletin, the health ministry said total deaths have reached 362 while infections have increased to 5,660, with the Philippines recording the most cases in Southeast Asian nations.

But 82 patients have recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 435, it added.

