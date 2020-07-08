



The Philippines on Wednesday recorded 2,538 new coronavirus infections pushing the country’s tally to more than 50,000.

The Department of Health said the death toll from Covid-19 rose to 1,314 over the same period with five additional deaths reported over the past 24 hours.

The department, however, said out of the new cases, 1,922 were infections confirmed in the past three days, while 617 were confirmed previousl, but only later added to the tally.

“The country’s total is put at 50,359.





“An increase in the number of cases was also reported from closed settings. There is also continuous clustering observed in the villages,“it said.

The surge in the confirmed Covid-19 cases came more than a month after the government began to ease the lockdown imposed in the capital, Manila, and other high-risk areas.

The lockdown in the country’s most populous island of Luzon, which encompasses Manila, and in other high-risk areas was imposed in mid-March.

Since June 1, limited public transportation had resumed, while shopping malls, salons, barber shops, restaurants and private offices had also opened in a reduced capacity.