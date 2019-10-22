<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday cut short his three-day visit to Japan due to unbearable pain in his spinal column near the pelvic bone, his spokesman said.

The Presidential spokesman, Salvador Panelo, added that Duterte, 74, who left for Tokyo to attend the enthronement ceremony of Japan’s Emperor Naruhito on Tuesday, would have to return to the Philippines due to unbearable pains in his spinal column.

Panelo said that Duterte would skip the emperor’s banquet at the Imperial Palace, but his daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, would represent him at the banquet.

“The president will cut short his trip to Japan due to unbearable pain in his spinal column near the pelvic bone as a consequence of his fall during his motorcycle ride on Oct. 16.

“Duterte will see his neurologist on Wednesday for consultation.

“He attended the enthronement rites earlier Tuesday, albeit carrying a cane to assist him in his walk.

“While this was unforeseeable, the public can rest assured that there is nothing to worry as regards the physical health and condition of the president as he gives serious priority thereto in actively serving our country,“ Panelo said.

Sen. Christopher Go, Duterte’s long-time aide, told newsmen earlier that Duterte skidded and fell from his motorbike on Oct. 16, while biking around the presidential compound where he stayed while in Manila.

Duterte hurt his hip in the accident.