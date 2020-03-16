<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A Philippine senator has announced on Monday that he has tested positive for the new coronavirus, making him the first senior government official to be infected.

Senator Miguel Zubiri, majority floor leader at the Senate, said he was asymptomatic and has no fever, cough or feeling of weakness.





Zubiri was among several politicians who went into quarantine last week after being told that a resource person at a Senate inquiry had tested positive for coronavirus.

“I hope my coming out will show how dangerously infectious this virus is,’’ he said in a statement.

“So to all fellow Filipinos, please listen to the government’s warning and do not go out of your homes,’’ he added.