Eight people have been injured after a taxi drove into a crowd of people including Mexico World Cup supporters in central Moscow.

Moscow’s traffic management authority said the driver had a licence issued in Kyrgyzstan and had not driven into the crowd of people deliberately.

Police in the Russian capital said the driver probably lost control of the vehicle before the accident near Red Square.

A witness at the scene told Reuters news agency that some of the people hit were wearing Mexico team colours.

Mexico play Germany on Sunday in their first World Cup match at Moscow’s Luzhniki stadium.

The driver is reported to have tried to flee the scene, but was arrested by police.

Russian authorities have promised to host a safe World Cup tournament, which is taking place in 11 cities until 15 July.