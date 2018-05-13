The knifeman who killed one person and wounded four others in central Paris on Saturday was born in Chechnya in 1997, the AFP quoting judicial sources has reported.

The parents of the yet to be named attacker have also been arrested.

The identification of the knifeman was a huge relief to French police after he killed one person and wounded four others in a suspected terror attack that brought panic once more to the streets of Paris.

The assailant had no identifying documents on him. A source with knowledge of the case told AFP he was a young man with brown hair and a beard who was dressed in black tracksuit trousers.

He was shot dead by police in central Paris late Saturday, minutes after he attacked people near the city’s main opera house — an area full of bars, restaurants and theatres which were brimming on a weekend night.

Witnesses described scenes of panic as Parisians realised another potential terror attack was underway in a country already reeling from a string of jihadist assaults in the last three years that have killed more than 245 people.

“I was taking orders and I saw a young woman trying to get into the restaurant in panic,” Jonathan, a waiter at a Korean restaurant, told AFP. The woman was bleeding and the attacker appeared behind her. He said a young man tried to fend off the assailant who then fled.

“The attacker entered a shopping street, I saw him with a knife in his hand,” he said. “He looked crazy.”

Milan, 19, said he saw “several people in distress” including a woman with wounds to her neck and leg.

“Firemen were giving her first aid. I heard two, three shots and a policeman told me that the man had been overpowered.”

In a tweet French President Emmanuel Macron said: “France once again pays the price of blood.”

Authorities cited witnesses as saying the man shouted “Allahu akbar” (God is greatest) as he went on the rampage, killing a 29-year-old man, adding that a terror investigation had been launched.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility, according to the SITE monitoring group, but provided no corroborating proof to back their assertion.

“The executor of the stabbing operation in the city of Paris is a soldier of the Islamic State and the operation was carried out in response to the calls to target the coalition states,” a “security source” told IS’s official Amaq news agency, according to SITE.

Two of those wounded were rushed to hospital in a serious condition but Interior Minister Gerard Collomb later told reporters all the victims were out of danger and would survive their injuries.

“I have just seen the person who was most seriously injured, she is better, she is saved,” he said.

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said police were on the scene “within five minutes” of the attack and that some nine minutes later the assailant was dead, he added.

“The speed of the response obviously avoided a heavier toll,” he said.