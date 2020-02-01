<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>





The long-awaited Middle East peace plan proposed by the US has drawn muted responses from Arab states and rightly so.

Palestinians have long complained that the chief architect on President Trump’s team, his Jewish son-in-law Jared Kushner has had an uncertain record when it comes to promoting a fair and just settlement between Israelis and Palestinians. They have brought up allegations of biases on more than one occasion. Two years ago, Kushner failed to disclose his role as a director of the Charles and Seryl Kushner Foundation from 2006 to 2015, a family group that funded an Israeli colony considered to be illegal under international law.

They also lamented the fact that shortly before Trump’s first diplomatic trip to Israel in May 2017, when he was accompanied by his trusted adviser on Middle East affairs, Kushner, the New York Times broke the news that Kushner’s family real estate company had received $30 million (Dh110 million) in investments from one of Israel’s largest insurers and financial institutions. The agreement had previously been kept secret.





The Palestinian leadership views Kushner as being the golden boy of AIPAC, a powerful Israeli lobby that operates in the US purely for the promotion of Israeli interests, and Israeli interests only. In a tweet shortly before another Kushner Middle-East trip, AIPAC tweeted: “We appreciate the commitment of Jared Kushner, Jason Greenblatt and Dina Powell to peace and to Israel’s security.”

This latest peace plan whose details were under wraps for the past two years by Jared Kushner and other close advisers became even more apparently one-sided when only the Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu was invited to Washington for the unveiling. No Arab or Palestinian leaders were invited, which decreased the credibility of the whole issue, increasing suspicions on the side of Arabs.