Palestinian President, Mahmoud Abbas, was discharged from hospital on Monday, eight days after he was hospitalised for a lung infection.

The 83-year-old has had numerous health complications.

He was taken to hospital on May 20 for what was described as a check-up following minor ear surgery.

However, later statements said Abbas had fallen ill.

“I am leaving today in very good health and will return to work tomorrow,” Abbas said upon leaving the hospital, in comments broadcast by Palestinian TV.

There is no clear successor to the heavy-smoking octogenarian, who was elected to a four-year term as president of the Palestinian Authority government in 2005.

“The country’s health is also fine and we will continue to work until we achieve our independent state with Jerusalem as its capital,” Abbas added.

Since the expiration of his term, Abbas has continued to rule in the absence of Palestinian national elections.