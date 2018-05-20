The 82 year-old Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has been hospitalised in a West Bank hospital, a Palestinian official said on Sunday, providing no further details on his condition.

It was the third time Abbas had been hospitalied in a week.

He underwent minor ear surgery on Tuesday and was released a few hours later and hospitalised briefly again on Saturday, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA said.

In an official function on Friday, Abbas received the President of Panama Juan Carlos Varela in Ramallah.

Abbas briefed his guest on the latest developments in the Palestinian territories and developments in the political process following the American recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and the transfer of its embassy to the holy city.

The President stressed the need to find an international mechanism to achieve peace on the bases of relevant United Nations resolutions following the US steps in Jerusalem and after removing the refugee issue from the negotiating table.

In a joint press conference following their meeting, President Abbas said, “We are pleased to welcome you here in Palestine, and we are confident that this visit will have a positive impact on the development of friendly relations and cooperation between our peoples and our countries in the diplomatic and economic fields and at the level of investment between businessmen.”

He added: “We are proud of the contributions of hundreds of families from the Palestinian community in your country and the Panamanian community in our country, who were and continue to represent a bridge of friendship between our peoples and our two countries.”