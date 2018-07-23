Pakistan’s former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has developed health complications in jail and should be shifted to a hospital, a team of doctors has advised after examining him.

Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz have been detained at a high-security prison in the city of Rawalpindi since July 13 following their conviction on corruption charges a week earlier.

Sharif is dehydrated and at the risk of renal malfunctioning, a report prepared by doctors said after they had examined the former premier.

It was not immediately known if the government would act according to the doctors’ advice.

“He is in bad shape and we want authorities to shift him to hospital for better treatment,” said Mohamed Mehdi, a spokesman for Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League-N party.

Sharif has a known history of diabetes and a heart condition and underwent a surgery in 20016.

Jail authorities have not allowed Sharif’s personal physician to see him since his arrest, Mehdi said.

He might have developed these complications because he was not being treated well, said Mushahidullah Khan, a leader of Sharif’s party.

Sharif’s group is a frontrunner in national elections set for Wednesday and is slightly ahead of rivals in opinion polls.

Sharif, who is thought to be a strong advocate of civilian supremacy in a country ruled by generals for several decades, was removed by the Supreme Court in 2017.