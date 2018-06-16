The Pakistani terrorist leader who ordered the assassination of Malala Yousafzai has been killed in a drone strike, Afghan officials say.

Mullah Fazlullah was allegedly killed in a strike on June 13 in the Dangam district of Kunar province in Afghanistan.

Fazlullah had been the leader of Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan, designated by the U.S. as a foreign terrorist group in 2010, since taking over in 2013.

Initial reports in the area suggest that Fazalullah, along with four accomplices were killed in the strike just after fast breaking time.

Taliban sources have not yet confirmed the killing, but local sources confirm that Fazalullah and his followers were based in this area.

While U.S. and Pakistani officials have been quiet on whether Fazlullah was killed, two Afghan officials confirmed the terrorist’s death.

Afghan Defense Ministry spokesman Mohammad Radmanish told ABC News the drone attack targeted Fazlullah in Kunar, close to Pakistan border.

“By eliminating Mullah Fazlullah, Afghanistan proved once again as it did with taking out many other TTP leaders in the past that it does not distinguish between terrorists that target Afghanistan or Pakistan.

“I hope we can now expect the same, not only in words but in proofs,” Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan Dr. Omar Zakhilwal tweeted Friday.

Fazlullah has been reported dead multiple times in the past.

The U.S. confirmed the June 13 strike targeting Fazlullah, but not that he had been killed.