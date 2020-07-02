



Former president of Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Dr Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), has denied being part of the National Consultative Front (NCF), a new political movement being proposed for launch in the country before the end of this month.

Agbakoba washed his hands off the new political movement in a statement made available to newsmen in Lagos, saying he was not consulted by those behind the movement.





According to him, he took the decision to make his view known to the public without prejudice to the need for such a political movement.

“Dear All,

“My attention has been drawn to a widely circulated story that I am part of a new political movement known as the National Consultative Front. Without prejudice to the need for such a political movement, I want to place it on record that I was not consulted and so I am not part of the National Consultative Front,” Agbakoba said.