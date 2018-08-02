Flooding in India’s north eastern state of Assam has affected around 60,000 people and claimed no fewer than 38 lives, local government officials said on Thursday.

According to the officials, over 10,000 people are taking shelter at 35 relief camps set up by the government.

Officials said that the fury of floods submerged 168 villages in five districts of Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Golaghat, Sivasagar and Charaideo.

Sivsagar and Golaghat are the worst hit.

“Nearly 10,000 people are taking shelter at 35 relief camps in Sivsagar and Golaghat districts.

“The flood disrupted road movement at many places,’’ an official said.

On Wednesday night, 2,500 people were rescued by disaster response force and Police teams in Golaghat district.

“Water Resource and Agriculture Ministers, Keshab Mahanta and Atul Bora respectively, visited flood-affected areas at Golaghat district and met people at relief camps.

“Both ministers held a review meeting and told the district administration to step up relief and rehabilitation measures, besides setting up animal camps,’’ a local government spokesman said.

The authorities have issued directives to the field officials to make a proper assessment of damage to crops and property due to floods.

The officials said, so far, flooding has claimed 38 lives in Assam within the year.

Flooding is an annual occurrence in Assam during the monsoon season.