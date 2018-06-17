The 28-year-old driver who ploughed into pedestrians in central Moscow, injuring eight, had fallen asleep after spending 20 hours at the wheel, he said in a video released overnight Sunday.

In the video released by officials, the man from Kyrgyzstan says his foot accidentally hit the gas pedal and he regrets the incident.

None of the people injured in the accident on Saturday night near Moscow’s iconic Red Square were in life-threatening condition.

The Russian capital is full of visitors from June 14 to July 15 as the country hosts the World Cup football tournament.

Video footage of the incident posted online showed the yellow taxi pull out from behind two cars before mounting the footpath and hitting the pedestrians.