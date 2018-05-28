A total of 245 Russian citizens and 439 legal entities are currently under US sanctions, a senior official from the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

“US, since 2011, has imposed 52 rounds of sanctions on Russia,’’ Georgy Borisenko, Director of the North American Department of the ministry, told a meeting of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the Federation Council, the upper house of the Russian parliament.

The committee is discussing a bill, recently passed by the State Duma, the lower parliamentary house, authorising Russian President Vladimir Putin to impose sanctions in response to restrictions adopted by the US and its allies.

The upper house is scheduled to examine the bill at its plenary session on Wednesday.

The bill has to be endorsed by the Federation Council before being signed into law by Putin.