A suspected Russian-made missile has landed in Northern Cyprus, exploding outside a village, according to officials.

Turkish Cypriot foreign minister Kudret Ozersay spoke after the object came down on a mountainside north of the capital Nicosia overnight.

Mr Ozersay said in a social media post: “The first assessment is that a Russian-made missile, part of the air defence system, which was part of the air defence system that took place last night in the face of an airstrike against Syria, completed its range and fell into our country after it missed.”