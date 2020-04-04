<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A frontline NHS nurse who had been battling coronavirus died just moments after her husband whispered ‘don’t worry about the kids’.

Areema Nasreen, 36, died in intensive care at Walsall Manor Hospital, West Midlands, where she had worked.

The mother-of-three, who leaves behind children aged 8, 10, and 17, became the country’s youngest health worker to be killed by the disease.

Areema first tested positive for the virus after developing a soaring temperature, body aches and a cough.





The nurse, who has no underlying health conditions and had worked for the NHS for 16 years, was put on a ventilator but died earlier today.

Areema’s sister Ash, 31, told the Sun: ‘We’re distraught. We are all just broken – we’ve just got no words.

‘Areema was on the ventilator and just before she died, her husband said to her “don’t worry about the kids”.

‘She started to cry. The doctors said please don’t hug her, because of the virus, but he said he had to.

‘Then she passed away. We are all absolutely devastated.’

Her family are now pleading that people follow the coronavirus lockdown rules.