The leaders of North and South Korea have met again at a border village to discuss a now cancelled US-North Korean summit, the Associated Press reported.

US President Donald Trump announced the cancellation of a landmark summit between North Korea and the US on Thursday, citing “tremendous anger and open hostility” by the North.

He has since said he is open to reinstating the talks.

North Korea’s Kim Jong-un and South Korean Moon Jae-in met in April in what was only the third meeting between the leaders of the two states.

“There is no reason why we should fight each other – we are one nation,” Kim said in a joint statement with Moon after that meeting.

Pyongyang and Seoul also pledged to formally end the state of war between the two, which has been ongoing since a 1953 ceasefire agreement that brought to a halt large scale hostilities between them.

The office of the South Korean president said the outcome of Saturday’s meeting will be announced on Sunday.

The meeting on Saturday is the latest chapter in a long-running diplomatic effort to end North Korea’s nuclear weapons programme.

Concerns grew earlier this month after North Korea responded to the US calling for the denuclearisation of the peninsula and a complete dismantling of the nuclear programme by threatening to pull out of the summit unless Washington offered something in return.

Following Trump’s cancellation of the summit, North Korea issued a statement declaring it was still open to talks.

“It was a very nice statement they put out,” Trump said at the White House.

“We’re talking to them now. They very much want to do it. We’d like to do it,” he added. “We’ll see what happens – it [the summit] could even be the 12th [of June].”