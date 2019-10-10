This picture taken on the morning of October 2, 2019 and released by North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on October 3, 2019 shows the test-firing of “the new-type SLBM Pukguksong-3” in the waters off Wonsan Bay of the East Sea of Korea. – North Korea successfully test-fired a “new-type” of submarine-launched ballistic missile, state media reported on October 3, after Washington voiced alarm at the move just days before the planned resumption of stalled nuclear talks. (Photo by KCNA VIA KNS / KCNA VIA KNS / AFP)

North Korea is calling an outside condemnation of its weapons launches a “grave provocation” and threatening to resume nuclear and long-range missile tests.

Thursday’s warning by Pyongyang’s Foreign Ministry followed the weekend breakdown of North Korea-U.S. nuclear negotiations in Sweden, the first such talks between the countries in more than seven months.

A ministry statement took issue with a condemnation Tuesday by the European members of the U.N. Security Council over North Korea’s recent ballistic missile and other weapons tests.

It says “our patience has a limit” and the condemnation is pushing the North to reconsider whether to maintain the disarmament steps it has taken to build confidence with the U.S.

North Korea last year suspended nuclear and long-range missile tests and partially dismantled its long-range rocket test site.

