North Korea has lashed out again at the US for not lifting sanctions against the country.

The foreign ministry said it had made various goodwill gestures, and yet the US was still following an “outdated acting script” and jeopardising any moves towards denuclearisation.

North Korea remains under a range of international and US sanctions over its nuclear programme and missile tests.

The US wants full nuclear disarmament before sanctions can be lifted.

