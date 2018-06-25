North Korea has opted not to hold an “anti-U.S. imperialism” rally marking the anniversary of the start of the Korean War, another sign of detente following the summit between leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump.

Last year’s event was held on Pyongyang’s Kim Il Sung Square with a reported 100,000 people attending. The North even issued special anti-U.S. postage stamps.

But for the first time in years, no such rally was planned on Monday.

North Koreans normally join the annual rally that sets off a month of anti-U.S., Korean War-focused events designed to strengthen nationalism and unity.

It all culminates on July 27, which the North celebrates as the day of “Victory in the Fatherland Liberation War.”

The United States, in the meantime, is preparing “specific asks” in a timeline that will be presented to North Korean officials as a result of the recent historic summit, Reuters reported.

The news agency, citing an unnamed U.S. defense official, reported that the U.S. hopes the presentation will show Pyongyang’s level of interest in denuclearizing.

“There will be specific asks and there will be a specific timeline when we present the North Koreans with our concept of what implementation of the summit agreement looks like,” the official reportedly said.