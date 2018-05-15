North Korea has said it is scrapping high-level talks with the South due to military drills with the US, reports from the region say.

The joint Max Thunder drills between the South Korean and US air forces are a rehearsal for the invasion of the North, the North’s Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

They are also a provocation amid warming inter-Korean ties, KCNA said.

High-level talks between the Koreas had been due to take place in the southern side of the truce village of Panmunjom to discuss follow-up measures to the leaders’ summit last month.

The US and South Korea regularly carry out military drills to practice defending the South.

However, in January US President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae In agreed to not hold the drills during the Winter Olympic Games in February after a diplomatic breakthrough with the North’s leader Kim Jong Un.

But they agreed to resume the exercises, which involve tens of thousands of troops from both countries, after the Olympics.