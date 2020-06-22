



North Korea is preparing to send about 12 million propaganda leaflets to South Korea using 3,000 balloons, state media reported on Monday.

Pyongyang’s leadership has threatened several times to retaliate against activists in South Korea who in late May sent some 500,000 leaflets into the reclusive neighbouring nation with content criticising the North Korean leader.

A statement carried by North Korean news agency KCNA has said the time for retaliatory punishment is drawing near.





“The leaflets are reflective of the wrath and hatred of the people from all walks of life,’’ KNCA said.

As of Monday, Pyongyang has prepared various methods, including using balloons, to deliver the leaflets “deep inside South Korea”.

North Korea has cut off all cross-border communication lines and threatened military action in anger over the leaflet issue.

Recently, it blew up a joint liaison office in the border town of Kaesong that was opened as a result of a 2018 summit between the leaders of North and South Korea.