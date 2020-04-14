A woman walks past a screen showing file footage of a North Korean missile test, at a railway station in Seoul on March 29. Photographer- Jung Yeon-je-AFP via Getty Images

North Korea fired on Tuesday into the East Sea, multiple short-range projectiles believed to be surface-to-ship cruise missiles.

South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported the projectiles flew around 150 kilometres into the sea.

”They were fired from North Korea’s eastern coastal town of Munchon in a north-westerly direction at around 7 am (2200 GMT Monday)”, Joint Chief of Staff (JCS) of Seoul’s military said.


The launch came on the eve of South Korea’s parliamentary elections.

Despite UN ban, North Korea test-fired several ballistic missiles in March after a three-month pause.

UN resolutions barred the nuclear nation from testing ballistic missiles.

It has also been slapped with tough sanctions to deter it from continuing to develop rockets that could be equipped with nuclear warheads

