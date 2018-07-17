The Communist Leadership in Pyongyang would grant amnesty to those convicted of crimes against the state in light of North Korea’s 70th anniversary, the state-run KCNA reported on Monday.

Similar to other instances in which amnesty has been granted, it remained unclear exactly which groups the announcement applied to and how many prisoners would be affected.

The government of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un last granted amnesty in 2015.

According to the decree from the presidium of the Supreme People’s Assembly, the amnesty will take effect starting August 1.

The report added that “practical measures’’ would be taken to help those released re-integrate into everyday life.

North Korea celebrates its founding on September 9.

The internationally isolated country has been accused by human rights activists of serious violations.

The UN special envoy for human rights in North Korea, Tomas Ojea Quintana, had during a visit to South Korea in weeks past called for human rights to be included in any discussions about denuclearisation.

The U.S. government estimates that the North Korean government has about 80,000 to 120,000 political prisoners in detention.