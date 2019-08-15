<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nora Quoirin died from internal bleeding thought to be caused by prolonged hunger and stress, Malaysian police have said.

Authorities on Thursday said there was currently no evidence of kidnapping in the London teenager’s disappearance, and said the post-mortem did not find any sign she had been sexually abused.

The remains of the 15-year-old, who was born with the brain defect holoprosencephaly and was described by her family as “vulnerable”, were found on Tuesday near a jungle stream 10 days after she went missing from a rainforest resort in Seremban.

The family stated that the teen wasn’t independent and had difficulty walking, adding that she had never wandered off or got lost before

She had been on holiday at the eco resort in Malaysia with her parents and two siblings.

Nora’s devastated family said their “hearts are broken” and paid tribute to her as “the truest, most precious girl”.

They said she had “truly touched the world” after her disappearance sparked a huge search operation and well-wishes across the globe.