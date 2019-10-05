<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Poland has been officially nominated to the US Visa Waiver Programme by the Department of State, the White House said in a statement on Friday.

“I’m so excited that, soon, Polish citizens will be able to travel to the United States for tourism and business without visas,” US Ambassador to Poland Georgette Mosbacher tweeted shortly after the decision was announced.

“This is an important step in continuing to increase economic, security, cultural, and people to people connections between our two nations,” the White House statement reads.

“The move still needs to be approved by the Department of Homeland Security,” it added.

Poland has been one of just five EU members whose citizens need visas to travel to the US, which has long been seen as a thorn in otherwise cordial bilateral relations.

Entering the visa waiver programme has long been an ambition of Polish governments and may be a boost to the campaign of the governing Law and Justice Party.

The party is basing its foreign policy on the alliance with the United States.

Poland will hold a parliamentary election in October.