Nine jihadists were killed Saturday in Russian airstrikes on Syria’s northwestern province of Idlib, a monitoring group said.
“Russian strikes this morning targeted the Hurras al-Deen group and Ansar al-Tahwid in eastern Idlib… killing nine jihadists,” said the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, adding eight others were wounded.
