Some Nigerians in Pragati Nagar, Nalasopara Mumbai went on rampage on Wednesday after a Nigerian was beaten to death by fellow Nigerians while drinking overnight.

The murdered Nigerian was identified as 35 year-old Gut Ke Joseph.

Police said he was punched, kicked and left to die by fellow Nigerians during a drinking binge at 3.30am at Joseph’s home. A fight had broken out among them and this spilled onto the road.

Police took Joseph to hospital, where he was declared dead, reported Times of India. Police booked his death as ‘accidental’ and have arrested some Nigerians for questioning.

According to the newspaper, Jospeh’s killers fled the scene.

This infuriated some other Nigerians, who went on the rampage destroying parked vehicles, smashing windscreens, deflating tyres.

The riot invited the wrath of Indians. An Indian mob quickly gathered and threatened to deal with the Nigerians if they stepped out of their homes, reported the leading Indian newspaper.