Indian security officials have arrested two Nigerians in the India-Nepal border town of Raxaul, Bihar for allegedly forging the documents used in entering the country.

According to DNA India, they were arrested by Raxaul Immigration Department in East Champaran district.

The Nigerians were also accused of having ties with ISI, Pakistani security agency.

The broadsheet newspaper, which quoted security sources, said “a book on hacking, some documents revealing their link to Pakistan’s intelligence agency, ISI, USB pen drive and other suspicious documents were recovered from the suspects.”

The pen drive was said to contain information on international banking transactions.

The unnamed suspects reportedly told security agencies during interrogation that they were footballers heading to Kolkata via Kathmandu, in Nepal.

However, their passports had stamps of arrival at Delhi airport which were found to be fake.

“Security agencies suspect that the stamp of Delhi arrival was put to mislead authorities as they had no Indian visa. They tried to enter the country via Raxaul border and were luckily caught by the authorities,” the report read.

Bilateral relations between India and Pakistan have worsened in recent times following several terrorist attacks in India.