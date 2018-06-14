The DuPage County Coroner’s Office has identified the victims in a shooting early Sunday morning in Darien.

Bourk Efon Esho, 33; Olivia Esho, 7, of Darien; and Olasunkanmi Esho, 42, from Chicago, all died from gunshot wounds, the coroner’s office reported.

The Eshos are married and Olivia is their daughter, Darien Police Cmdr. Gerald Piccoli said.

The three family members were found dead about 1am Sunday in an apartment in the Farmingdale Apartment Homes at 75th Street and Farmingdale Avenue.

Police officers had gone to the apartment complex in response to a call about shots being fired.

Lawrence Willis, a friend of Esho, who knew her by the name Bourk Efon Mudoh-Esho, said she was a student of his at Chicago State University and a former employee of St. Bernard Hospital and University of Illinois Chicago.

Willis said Mudoh-Esho worked in the health information management department at University of Illinois.

Willis said Olivia was one of three children Mudoh-Esho had.

Willis said he was deeply saddened by news of their deaths.